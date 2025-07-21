Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 21, 2025

KARACHI, July 21, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) advanced to Rs75.9674 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market today, a slight increase from Rs75.96 on July 19 and higher than Rs75.90 on July 16, currency traders reported. The selling rate rose to Rs76.55.

SAR to PKR- Latest Rates

This modest gain, propelled by consistent remittance flows and periodic market demand, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s critical influence on Pakistan’s financial stability.

Significance of the Saudi Riyal for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic anchor for Pakistan, fueled by deep ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani expatriates work in fields like construction, medical services, and hospitality. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest portion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, remittances totaled $34.9 billion, up 28.8% from the previous fiscal year. At today’s rate of Rs75.9674, 1,000 Saudi Riyals converts to Rs75,967.40, slightly up from Rs75,960 on July 19, directly supporting families with costs for schooling, healthcare, and daily necessities.

Economic Effects of the Riyal’s Uptick

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs75.9674 brings both immediate and long-term impacts. For households, the stronger Riyal amplifies remittance value, bolstering spending power amid escalating living expenses. Companies importing goods like oil and chemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s stable, dollar-linked value, though a stronger Riyal may marginally increase import costs, affecting Pakistan’s trade deficit. On a broader scale, the Riyal’s performance strengthens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, helping manage inflation and external debt. While a softer Rupee can boost exports, the current trend supports Pakistan’s economic balance.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, split into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, overseen by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for consistency. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, denoted by ₨, has served as Pakistan’s currency since 1948, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a flexible exchange rate system. Its value hinges on inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate driven by market dynamics.

Future Prospects for the Riyal-PKR Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s climb to Rs75.9674 signals ongoing market resilience, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Currency markets and economic planners should stay attentive, as even small shifts can influence remittances, import expenses, and fiscal strategies. For countless Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a cornerstone of financial security and economic resilience.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan