Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 22, 2025

KARACHI, July 22, 2025, 7:53 PM PST – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) surged to Rs76.36 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a notable rise from Rs75.9674 on July 21 and significantly higher than Rs75.96 on July 19, currency traders reported. The selling rate increased to Rs77.03. This sharp uptick, driven by robust remittance inflows and seasonal market pressures, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s essential role in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

SAR to PKR- Latest Rates

Economic Ripple Effects of the Riyal’s Surge

The Saudi Riyal’s climb to Rs76.36 carries immediate and far-reaching consequences. For Pakistani households, the stronger Riyal significantly boosts the value of remittances, enhancing purchasing power amid rising living costs. Converting 1,000 Saudi Riyals at today’s rate yields Rs76,360, up from Rs75,967.40 yesterday, providing greater support for expenses like education, healthcare, and daily necessities. Businesses importing goods such as oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s stable, dollar-linked value, though the higher rate may elevate import costs, putting slight pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s strength bolsters Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding in managing inflation and external debt. While a weaker Rupee can enhance export potential, the current trend strengthens Pakistan’s economic stability.

Why the Saudi Riyal Is a Pillar for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic driver for Pakistan, underpinned by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to industries like construction, medical services, and hospitality. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances soared to $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. The Riyal’s robust value directly supports families and fuels economic activity across Pakistan.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee: A Closer Look

The Saudi Riyal, divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis working in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, denoted by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

What’s Next for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s leap to Rs76.36 signals strong market momentum, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and economic planners should remain vigilant, as even minor shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and fiscal strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s reliable value remains a financial lifeline, cementing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan