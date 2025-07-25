Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 25, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH, July 25, 2025 – The Saudi Riyal advanced to 76.03 Pakistani Rupees in today’s trading session, reflecting ongoing currency dynamics between the two economically interlinked nations. Current interbank rates show the SAR trading at Rs. 76.01, with open market rates typically varying slightly from official benchmarks.

SAR to PKR- Daily Updates

Recent Exchange Rate Performance

Over the past week, the Saudi Riyal has remained relatively stable with a -0.285% decrease, fluctuating between a high of 75.967 PKR on July 22 and a low of 75.732 PKR on July 24. Historical data reveals more dramatic movements earlier in the year, with the SAR reaching a peak of 78.193 PKR on March 10, 2025, and hitting a low of 73.942 PKR on March 30, averaging 75.018 PKR over the past 180 days.

The current 76.03 PKR rate represents a moderate position within this range, suggesting relative stability after earlier volatility. Monthly performance data shows the SAR has increased by 0.25 PKR over the past 30 days, representing a 0.33% gain, while yearly performance indicates a stronger 1.92 PKR increase, or 2.57% appreciation.

Currency Valuation Factors

The SAR-PKR exchange rate operates under distinct monetary frameworks that influence its movement. Saudi Arabia maintains a fixed exchange rate system, pegging the Riyal to the US Dollar at approximately 3.75 SAR per USD, managed by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. This peg provides stability and reflects Saudi Arabia’s substantial oil revenues and foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan’s Rupee functions under a managed float system administered by the State Bank of Pakistan, making it more susceptible to domestic economic conditions including inflation rates, trade balances, political developments, and foreign reserve levels. The recent relative stability suggests improved confidence in Pakistan’s economic management and monetary policy effectiveness.

Critical Importance for Pakistani Economy

The SAR-PKR exchange rate holds profound significance for Pakistan’s economic stability, primarily due to massive remittance flows from the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, representing the largest share as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan. March 2025 data shows Saudi Arabia leading remittance sources with $987.3 million, while cumulative remittances from July 2024 to January 2025 reached $20.8 billion, marking a 31.7% increase from the previous year.

For Pakistani families, today’s 76.03 PKR rate means that 1,000 Saudi Riyals converts to approximately 76,030 PKR, directly impacting household budgets for millions dependent on remittances for education, healthcare, and daily expenses. The rate stability supports consistent financial planning for recipients while maintaining purchasing power.

Economic Implications and Market Impact

The appreciation of the Pakistani Rupee brings positive economic signals, including reduced inflation and lower import costs. A stronger rupee can ease the country’s external debt burden, as repayments in foreign currency become less expensive, while boosting investor confidence and economic stability.

For Pakistan’s import-dependent economy, a stronger Rupee against the Riyal reduces costs for Saudi petroleum products, industrial materials, and consumer goods. However, Pakistani exporters to Saudi Arabia may face reduced competitiveness as their products become relatively more expensive for Saudi buyers.

The steady exchange rate also supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments position, crucial factors in maintaining economic stability and meeting international obligations.

Currency Profiles

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), introduced in 1932, serves as the official currency of Saudi Arabia, subdivided into 100 halala. Managed by the Saudi Central Bank (formerly SAMA), the Riyal’s dollar peg ensures stability backed by the Kingdom’s vast oil wealth and diversified economic initiatives under Vision 2030. The currency symbol “﷼” represents one of the world’s most stable emerging market currencies.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), adopted in 1948 following independence, functions as Pakistan’s national currency, theoretically divided into 100 paisa. Administered by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed float regime, the Rupee’s value reflects the country’s economic fundamentals, trade performance, and fiscal management. Symbolized by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR serves over 230 million Pakistanis while navigating regional economic challenges and opportunities.

Today’s 76.03 PKR rate reflects the enduring economic partnership between both nations, supported by energy trade, labor migration, and substantial financial flows that continue shaping bilateral relations and regional economic dynamics.