Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 26, 2025

KARACHI, July 26, 2025, 7:03 PM PKT – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) climbed to Rs76.03 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, up from Rs75.95 on July 23 and higher than Rs75.9674 on July 21, currency traders reported.

The selling rate rose to Rs76.60. This upward shift, fueled by steady remittance inflows and seasonal market trends, underscores the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s financial stability.

Economic Impacts of the Riyal’s Rise

The Saudi Riyal’s increase to Rs76.03 carries significant immediate and long-term effects. For Pakistani households, the stronger Riyal boosts remittance value, enhancing purchasing power amid rising costs. Converting 1,000 Saudi Riyals at today’s rate yields Rs76,030, up from Rs75,950 on July 23, supporting expenses like education, healthcare, and daily needs. Businesses importing goods, such as oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia, benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though higher rates may slightly raise import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance.

On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s strength supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. While a weaker Rupee can improve export competitiveness, the current trend strengthens Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Why the Saudi Riyal Matters to Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic pillar for Pakistan, driven by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. The Riyal’s robust value continues to fuel economic activity and support families across Pakistan.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs76.03 signals sustained market momentum, driven by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even minor shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan