Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 28, 2025

KARACHI, July 28, 2025, 4:07 PM PKT – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at Rs76.03 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, unchanged from July 26 but up from Rs75.95 on July 23, currency traders reported.

The selling rate remained at Rs76.60. This stability, driven by consistent remittance inflows and seasonal market trends, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

Economic Impacts of the Riyal’s Stability

The Saudi Riyal’s steady rate at Rs76.03 delivers both immediate and broader effects. For Pakistani households, the robust Riyal sustains remittance value, bolstering purchasing power amid rising costs. Converting 1,000 Saudi Riyals at today’s rate yields Rs76,030, unchanged from July 26, supporting expenses like education, healthcare, and daily necessities. Businesses importing goods, such as oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia, benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-linked reliability, though the elevated rate may slightly increase import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s consistency strengthens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee can enhance export potential, but the current stability fosters Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Why the Saudi Riyal Is Essential for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a key economic driver for Pakistan, fueled by deep ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. The Riyal’s reliable value continues to support families and drive economic activity across Pakistan.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, split into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for consistency. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, denoted by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value reflects inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate shaped by market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s steady value at Rs76.03 reflects sustained market confidence, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should stay alert, as even minor shifts can influence remittances, import costs, and fiscal strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan