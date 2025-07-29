Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 29, 2025

KARACHI, July 29, 2025: Currency markets witnessed the Saudi Riyal (SAR) trading at Rs75.46 per unit against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during today’s open market session. This represents a decrease from yesterday’s Rs76.03 rate and marks a further decline from the Rs75.9674 level recorded on July 21, according to local currency dealers. Market participants quoted the selling rate at Rs76.03, reflecting ongoing adjustments in the exchange rate dynamics.

SAR to PKR- Daily Updates

How This Currency Movement Affects Pakistani Economy

The Saudi Riyal’s adjustment to 75.46 Pakistani Rupee creates ripple effects across multiple economic sectors in Pakistan. Pakistani families receiving remittances from Saudi Arabia will notice that 1,000 Saudi Riyals now converts to Rs75,460, representing a decrease from the previous day’s equivalent of Rs76,030. While this reduces the immediate purchasing power for recipient households facing inflationary pressures, the overall impact remains manageable given the Riyal’s sustained strength.

Pakistani businesses engaged in importing Saudi goods, particularly petroleum products and petrochemicals, stand to benefit from this currency shift. The Riyal’s stability against the US dollar, combined with this rate adjustment, could translate into reduced import expenses, offering modest relief to Pakistan’s trade deficit concerns.

From a broader economic perspective, the Saudi Riyal continues supporting Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves, which exceeded the $11 billion milestone in October 2024. This reserve strength aids the country’s monetary policy objectives, including inflation management and external debt servicing capabilities. The current exchange rate movement also potentially enhances Pakistani export competitiveness, contributing to the nation’s economic recovery strategies.

The Strategic Importance of Saudi Arabia’s Currency to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s currency holds exceptional significance for Pakistan’s economic framework, rooted in the substantial Pakistani workforce employed across the Kingdom. These workers, numbering in millions, contribute across diverse sectors including construction projects, healthcare services, and various service industries throughout Saudi Arabia.

Recent data from Pakistan’s central bank reveals that Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows during May 2025, representing the largest single-country contribution. The cumulative remittance figure from July 2024 through May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, marking an impressive 28.8% growth compared to the preceding fiscal year. This financial flow directly supports countless Pakistani families while strengthening the domestic economy.

Understanding Both Currencies

Saudi Arabia’s official currency, the Saudi Riyal, consists of 100 smaller units called halala. The Saudi Central Bank maintains the currency’s value through a fixed exchange rate system pegged to the US dollar, ensuring stability for international transactions and trade relationships. This dollar-peg mechanism makes the Riyal particularly attractive for remittance purposes and commercial dealings, especially for Pakistani nationals working in the Kingdom.

Pakistan’s currency, the Pakistani Rupee (symbolized as ₨), has served as the country’s official monetary unit since 1948. The State Bank of Pakistan oversees its management through a managed floating exchange rate system, where the currency’s value responds to various economic factors including inflation rates, international trade balances, and remittance inflows. The SAR-PKR exchange rate dynamics reflect these underlying market forces and economic relationships.

Market Outlook and Future Considerations

Today’s Saudi Riyal movement to Rs75.46 represents natural market adjustments within the broader context of Pakistan-Saudi economic relations. The decline suggests ongoing market corrections while maintaining the fundamental strength derived from consistent remittance flows and bilateral commercial activities.

Financial market participants and economic policymakers should continue monitoring these exchange rate movements, as they directly influence remittance values, import pricing, and broader economic planning initiatives. For millions of Pakistani workers and their families, the Saudi Riyal’s reliable performance continues serving as a crucial economic support mechanism, reinforcing its integral role in Pakistan’s financial stability framework.

Data Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan