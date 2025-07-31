Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 31, 2025

KARACHI, July 31, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) increased to Rs75.52 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, up from Rs75.46 on July 30 but below Rs76.03 on July 28, currency traders reported.

The selling rate rose to Rs76.09. This slight uptick, driven by steady remittance inflows and market dynamics, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s financial stability.

Economic Impacts of the Riyal’s Increase

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs75.52 has both immediate and broader implications. For Pakistani households, the stronger Riyal enhances remittance value, with 1,000 Saudi Riyals converting to Rs75,520, up from Rs75,460 yesterday, boosting purchasing power for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses amid rising costs. Businesses importing goods, such as oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia, benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, though the higher rate may marginally increase import costs, affecting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. While a weaker Rupee can boost export competitiveness, this uptick strengthens Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Why the Saudi Riyal Is Vital for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, fueled by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers are employed in sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. The Riyal’s reliable value continues to support families and drive economic activity across Pakistan.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for consistency. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s increase to Rs75.52 signals ongoing market strength, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even small shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan