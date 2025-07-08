Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; July 08, 2025

KARACHI: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) recorded a slight increase against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market, with the buying rate rising to Rs76.15 on July 8, 2025.

The selling rate also rose marginally to Rs76.40. This modest increase reflects steady remittance inflows and seasonal demand, highlighting the Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s economic framework.

Introduction to the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), the official currency of Saudi Arabia, is subdivided into 100 halala and managed by the Saudi Central Bank. Pegged to the US dollar, the Riyal maintains a stable value, making it a reliable currency for international transactions and remittances. Its consistent strength is essential for the millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, whose earnings significantly bolster Pakistan’s economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, is Pakistan’s official currency, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Introduced in 1948, the Rupee’s value is influenced by domestic factors such as inflation, trade balances, and foreign exchange inflows. Its performance against major currencies like the Riyal is shaped by market dynamics and remittance trends.

1 Saudi Riyal = 75.79 Pakistani Rupee