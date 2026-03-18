Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Mar. 18, 2026

KARACHI – March 18, 2026:* The Saudi Riyal (SAR) rate today in Pakistan showed steady performance as the middle of the trading week approached. According to the latest market data, the Saudi Riyal to PKR interbank exchange rate is trading at approximately 74.37, maintaining a consistent range that reflects the current stability of the Pakistani Rupee.

In the open market, the Saudi Riyal is being quoted at a buying rate of 74.45 and a selling rate of 74.95 at various exchange companies across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. This exchange rate remains a high-priority update for the millions of overseas Pakistanis residing in the Kingdom who contribute significantly to the national economy through remittances.

Financial experts note that the Riyal’s stability is closely tied to international oil price trends and the State Bank of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to manage foreign exchange liquidity.

For those planning religious travel for Umrah or managing trade payments, staying informed about the latest Saudi Riyal price in Pakistan is essential for accurate financial planning.

While the market has seen minor fluctuations over the past 48 hours, the overall sentiment remains stable. As always, analysts recommend that the public use authorized banking channels and legal exchange houses to ensure the security of their transactions and to support the formal financial system.