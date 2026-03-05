Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Mar 5, 2026

KARACHI, March 5, 2026, 03:45 PM PKT — The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.47 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading currency dealers in Karachi. The selling rate is being quoted around Rs75.04.

The pair remains firmly locked in the extremely narrow, low-volatility range it has occupied since early January 2026 — now more than nine weeks of almost flat trading. Today’s level continues to sit well below the 2025 mid-year high of Rs76.03 (July peak) and near the softer territory last consistently seen in late October 2025.

Remittance lifeline under quiet pressure

The Saudi Riyal continues to serve as the single most important monthly income source for millions of Pakistani households. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep the remittance corridor active and reliable. Saudi Arabia retains its position as the top remittance-origin country, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the largest single-country inflow. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, reflecting a strong 28.8% year-on-year increase.

At today’s rate of Rs74.47, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,470 — a gradual decline from earlier levels. While still providing essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries, utility bills and household expenses, the prolonged softness is increasingly felt by remittance-dependent families amid persistent inflation.

Economic implications of today’s rate

A Riyal trading around Rs74.50 produces two-sided effects:

Remittance-receiving families face a slow but steady reduction in real purchasing power.

Importers of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals enjoy marginally lower rupee-denominated costs.

Pakistan's trade balance receives modest indirect support.

Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) continue to benefit from these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical goods, fruits) competitive in global markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and — most importantly — remittance volumes.

The SAR–PKR pair has now spent more than nine weeks in this unusually tight range. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows remaining robust and seasonal factors (Hajj/Umrah travel, fiscal year-end bonuses) continuing to support demand, the remittance corridor is expected to stay one of Pakistan’s most dependable economic links. Any decisive move would likely require a change in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For now, the Riyal at Rs74.47 continues to serve as a quiet but essential pillar for millions of households — though each paisa lost is felt more acutely with time.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes