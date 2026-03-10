Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 10, 2026

KARACHI, March 10, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at Rs74.42 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading currency dealers in Karachi. The selling rate remained around Rs74.99.

The pair is still locked in the same exceptionally narrow, low-volatility range it has occupied since early January 2026 — now well over ten weeks of remarkably compressed price action. Today’s level continues to sit significantly below the 2025 mid-year high of Rs76.03 (July peak) and near the softer territory last consistently observed in late October 2025.

Remittance lifeline under prolonged pressure

The Saudi Riyal continues to serve as the single most important monthly income source for millions of Pakistani households. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep the remittance corridor active and reliable. Saudi Arabia retains its position as the top remittance-origin country, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the largest single-country inflow. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, reflecting a strong 28.8% year-on-year increase.

At today’s rate of Rs74.42, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,420 — a gradual but persistent decline from earlier 2025 levels. While still providing essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries, utility bills and household expenses, the extended softness is increasingly felt by remittance-dependent families amid ongoing inflation.

Economic implications of today’s rate

A Riyal trading around Rs74.40–74.50 produces two-sided effects:

Remittance-receiving families face a slow but steady reduction in real purchasing power.

face a slow but steady reduction in real purchasing power. Importers of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals enjoy lower rupee-denominated costs.

of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals enjoy lower rupee-denominated costs. Pakistan’s trade balance receives modest indirect support.

receives modest indirect support. Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) continue to benefit from these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical goods, fruits) competitive in global markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and — most importantly — remittance volumes.

The SAR to PKR pair has now spent more than ten weeks in this unusually tight range — one of the longest periods of sustained low volatility in recent years. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows remaining robust and seasonal drivers (Hajj/Umrah travel, fiscal year-end bonuses) still providing support, the remittance corridor continues to be one of Pakistan’s most reliable economic lifelines. A decisive break from this range would likely require a meaningful shift in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For the time being, the Riyal at Rs74.42 remains a quiet but critical pillar for millions of households — even as each paisa of erosion is increasingly noticed.