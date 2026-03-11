Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 11, 2026

KARACHI, March 10, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) edged down to Rs74.45 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading currency dealers in Karachi. The selling rate was quoted around Rs75.02.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) has experienced a notable “V-shaped” recovery against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), currently stabilizing at 74.45 PKR following a period of intense volatility sparked by the March 2026 conflict between Iran and the U.S.-Israel alliance. After hitting a monthly low of 74.31 PKR on March 6 as the “fog of war” initially rattled regional markets, the Riyal has since rebounded. This recovery is largely driven by the SAR’s fixed peg to the US Dollar, which has surged in value as a global safe-haven asset amidst the escalating crisis. While the conflict initially raised concerns over Saudi infrastructure safety, the Kingdom’s massive $440 billion reserves have successfully defended the currency’s stability, causing the Riyal to appreciate against more vulnerable emerging market currencies like the Rupee.

For Pakistan, the rising SAR to PKR rate reflects a deepening domestic economic strain caused by the regional war. As the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed global Brent crude prices toward $110 per barrel, Pakistan’s import-heavy economy has faced an immediate surge in energy costs and a widening trade deficit. This “energy shock” has forced the Pakistani government to implement emergency austerity measures, including shortened work weeks to conserve fuel, further weakening the PKR’s value in the interbank market. Consequently, while the current rate of 74.45 PKR offers a higher return for overseas Pakistanis sending remittances home, it simultaneously signals rising inflationary pressure on the cost of living and fuel prices within Pakistan.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — divided into 100 halala, firmly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— divided into 100 halala, firmly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, heavily influenced by inflation, trade flows and — above all — remittance volumes.

The SAR–PKR pair has now spent more than ten weeks in this unusually compressed range — one of the longest periods of sustained low volatility in recent years. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows remaining strong and seasonal drivers (Hajj/Umrah travel, fiscal year-end bonuses) still providing support, the remittance corridor continues to be one of Pakistan’s most reliable economic lifelines. A decisive break from this range would likely require a meaningful shift in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For the time being, the Riyal at Rs74.45 remains a quiet but critical pillar for millions of households — even as each paisa of erosion is increasingly noticed.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes