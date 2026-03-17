Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 17, 2026

KARACHI, March 17, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained anchored at Rs74.42 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market trading, currency dealers across Sindh reported. The selling rate continued to hover around Rs74.99.

More than eleven weeks have now passed since the pair entered this exceptionally narrow, low-volatility range in early January 2026. Today’s unchanged level keeps the rate well below the 2025 mid-year peak of Rs76.03 (July) and firmly in the softer territory last consistently seen in late October 2025.

Remittance lifeline under extended strain

The Saudi Riyal continues to be the single most important monthly income source for millions of Pakistani households — especially in rural and semi-urban areas of Sindh such as Garhiyasin and surrounding districts. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction sites, hospitals, hotels and domestic sector keep the remittance corridor dependable. Saudi Arabia holds its position as the leading remittance-origin country, sending $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the biggest single-country contribution. Total remittances between July 2024 and May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, up a solid 28.8% year-on-year.

At today’s rate of Rs74.42, every 1,000 Riyals transferred home equals Rs74,420 — a gradual but persistent decline from earlier 2025 levels. While still providing essential support for school fees, medical care, groceries, utility bills and household needs, the prolonged softness is putting quiet but mounting pressure on remittance-reliant families amid ongoing inflation.

Economic implications of today’s rate

A Riyal sitting around Rs74.40–74.50 generates opposing forces:

Remittance-receiving households face a slow but persistent squeeze on real purchasing power.

face a slow but persistent squeeze on real purchasing power. Importers of Saudi crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals continue to enjoy lower costs in rupee terms.

of Saudi crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals continue to enjoy lower costs in rupee terms. Pakistan’s trade balance gains modest indirect relief from cheaper imports.

gains modest indirect relief from cheaper imports. Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) are still being steadily supported by these inflows, giving the State Bank room to manage inflation and service external debt.

The softer Rupee also helps keep Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical instruments, fresh produce) attractive on international markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — divided into 100 halala, firmly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— divided into 100 halala, firmly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, heavily influenced by inflation, trade flows and — above all — remittance volumes.

The SAR–PKR pair has now spent more than eleven weeks in this unusually compressed range — one of the longest periods of sustained low volatility in recent memory. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows remaining strong and seasonal drivers (Hajj/Umrah travel, fiscal year-end bonuses) still providing support, the remittance corridor continues to be one of Pakistan’s most reliable economic lifelines. A decisive break from this range would likely require a meaningful shift in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For the time being, the Riyal at Rs74.42 remains a quiet but critical pillar for millions of households — even as each paisa of erosion is increasingly noticed.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes