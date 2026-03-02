Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today– March 2, 2026

KARACHI, March 2, 2026, 02:23 PM PKT — The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.51 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading currency dealers in Karachi. The selling rate is being quoted around Rs75.08.

The pair remains trapped in the same narrow, low-volatility channel it has occupied since early January 2026 — now more than eight weeks of extremely tight trading. Today’s rate continues to sit well below the 2025 mid-year high of Rs76.03 (July peak) and near the softer levels last consistently observed in late October 2025.

Remittance lifeline remains a cornerstone

The Saudi Riyal continues to serve as the single most important monthly income source for millions of Pakistani households. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep the remittance corridor active and reliable. Saudi Arabia retains its position as the top remittance-origin country, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the largest single-country inflow. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, reflecting a strong 28.8% year-on-year increase.

At today’s rate of Rs74.51, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,510. While significantly lower than the Rs76+ levels recorded earlier in 2025, this rate still provides essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries, utility bills and household expenses for a very large number of families.

Economic implications of today’s rate

A Riyal trading around Rs74.50 produces two-sided effects:

Remittance-dependent families experience a gradual (but still modest) erosion in real purchasing power amid persistent inflation.

Importers of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals continue to benefit from lower rupee-denominated costs.

Pakistan's trade balance receives some indirect breathing room.

receives some indirect breathing room. Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) are still being steadily supported by these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The relatively weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical goods, fruits) competitive in global markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and — most importantly — remittance volumes.

The SAR–PKR pair has now spent more than eight weeks in this unusually tight range. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows remaining robust and seasonal factors (Hajj/Umrah travel, fiscal year-end bonuses) continuing to support demand, the remittance corridor is expected to stay one of Pakistan’s most dependable economic links. Any decisive move would likely require a change in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For now, the Riyal at Rs74.51 continues to serve as a quiet but essential pillar for millions of households.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes