Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 24, 2026

RIYADH/KARACHI: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.42 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading currency dealers in Karachi. The selling rate remains around Rs74.99.

The pair continues to remain trapped in the exceptionally narrow, low-volatility range it entered in early January 2026 — now stretching beyond eleven weeks of remarkably flat price action. Today’s unchanged level keeps the rate significantly below the 2025 mid-year high of Rs76.03 (July peak) and near the softest territory last consistently observed in late October 2025.

Remittance lifeline under prolonged pressure

The Saudi Riyal continues to serve as the single most important monthly income source for millions of Pakistani households. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep the remittance corridor active and reliable. Saudi Arabia retains its position as the top remittance-origin country, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the largest single-country inflow. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, reflecting a strong 28.8% year-on-year increase.

At today’s rate of Rs74.42, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,420 — a gradual but persistent decline from earlier 2025 levels. While still providing essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries, utility bills and household expenses, the prolonged softness is putting quiet but mounting pressure on remittance-dependent families amid ongoing inflation.

Economic implications of today’s rate

A Riyal trading around Rs74.40–74.50 generates opposing forces:

Remittance-receiving families face a slow but steady reduction in real purchasing power.

face a slow but steady reduction in real purchasing power. Importers of Saudi crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals continue to enjoy lower costs in rupee terms.

of Saudi crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals continue to enjoy lower costs in rupee terms. Pakistan’s trade balance gains modest indirect relief from cheaper imports.

gains modest indirect relief from cheaper imports. Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) are still being steadily supported by these inflows, giving the State Bank room to manage inflation and service external debt.

The softer Rupee also helps keep Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical instruments, fresh produce) attractive on international markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and — most importantly — remittance volumes.

Looking ahead

The SAR–PKR pair has now spent more than eleven weeks in this unusually compressed range — one of the longest periods of sustained low volatility in recent memory. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows remaining robust and seasonal drivers (Hajj/Umrah travel, fiscal year-end bonuses) still providing support, the remittance corridor continues to be one of Pakistan’s most reliable economic lifelines. A decisive break from this range would likely require a meaningful shift in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For the time being, the Riyal at Rs74.42 remains a quiet but critical pillar for millions of households — even as each paisa of erosion is increasingly noticed.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes