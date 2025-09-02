Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- September 2, 2025

KARACHI, September 2, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at Rs75.09 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, unchanged from September 1 and notably lower than Rs76.03 on July 28, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate remained at Rs75.66. This consistent performance, driven by steady remittance inflows and market equilibrium, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s economy.

Why the Saudi Riyal Powers Pakistan’s Economy

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic force for Pakistan, supported by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, per the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs75.09 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,090, unchanged from yesterday, supporting household budgets for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses amid rising costs.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Stability

The Saudi Riyal’s steady rate at Rs75.09 has immediate and broader implications. For households, the consistent rate sustains remittance purchasing power, helping families manage rising living costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, maintaining stable import costs and supporting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance bolsters Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, and this stability aligns with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s stability at Rs75.09 signals market balance, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic planning. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s reliable value remains a financial lifeline, sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan