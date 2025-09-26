Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- September 26, 2025
- Sep 26, 2025 -
Karachi/Riyadh– September 26, 2025 – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) maintained a remarkably steady performance against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) this past week, a crucial development for millions relying on remittances and cross-border trade. The current exchange rate for one Saudi Riyal is firmly pegged at 75.03 Pakistani Rupees in the interbank market today, reflecting resilience in the face of ongoing global economic pressures.
SAR to PKR- Daily Updates
The stability of the SAR to PKR rate is particularly vital for Pakistan’s foreign exchange position, given the significant volume of remittances originating from Saudi Arabia. A predictable rate environment allows expatriate workers to plan their savings and transfers more effectively, providing a reliable inflow of capital to the Pakistani economy.
Weekly Performance of the SAR against PKR
The exchange rate movement over the last four working days has been minimal, hovering consistently around the 75.00 mark. The week opened on Monday, September 22, with the rate at approximately 75.05 PKR. A slight fluctuation occurred mid-week, with the rate dipping to 75.02 PKR on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Riyal then rebounded slightly to settle at 75.03 PKR as the week closed on Thursday, September 25. This narrow band of movement—just 0.03 PKR from the highest to the lowest point—signals a controlled market environment and limited speculation.
Factors Driving the SAR to PKR Rate
The current stability is largely attributable to controlled supply and demand dynamics in Pakistan’s foreign exchange market, coupled with supportive measures by the State Bank of Pakistan. Furthermore, consistent inflows from major bilateral partners, including Saudi Arabia, continue to provide necessary liquidity. Any future shifts in this rate will likely be dictated by global oil prices (which directly influence the Saudi economy), Pakistan’s political and economic stability, and the regulatory environment governing foreign exchange transactions.
Implications for Remittances and Travel
For Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia, the stable rate means they can continue to maximize the value of their Riyal earnings when converting them back home. Travellers and Haj/Umrah pilgrims will also benefit from the predictability in currency conversion costs. Experts suggest that as Pakistan focuses on fiscal consolidation, the exchange rate is likely to remain managed for the short term to avoid volatility, supporting both the economy and the millions of Pakistanis dependent on the SAR to PKR corridor.
