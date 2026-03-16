Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate Today – March 16, 2026

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) continues to hold its ground against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as the new business week kicks off. For those looking to send money home or planning travel to the Kingdom, staying updated on the interbank and open market rates is crucial for getting the best value.

Current SAR to PKR Exchange Rates

As of today, March 16, 2026, the Saudi Riyal is trading at the following rates in the Pakistani market:

Interbank Rate Rs. 74.35

Open Market Rate Rs. 74.50

Weekly Performance & Trends

The Pakistani Rupee has shown relative stability over the last few weeks. Looking at the data from the past month, the Saudi Riyal has fluctuated within a narrow range of Rs. 74.31 to Rs. 74.55.

This stability is often attributed to consistent remittance inflows from the Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia and the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) management of the interbank liquidity.