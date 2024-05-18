Saudi students claim 27 awards at Regeneron ISEF 2024

LOS ANGELES: Saudi Arabia’s students exhibited exceptional talent at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2024 as they bagged a total of 27 awards in different categories, local media reported.

The Regeneron ISEF 2024 was held in Los Angeles from May 10 to 17 in which 1,700 students from more than 70 countries around the world participated.

The scientific and engineering team from Saudi Arabia displayed their extraordinary talents and won 27 awards in total, including 18 grand prizes and 9 special awards.

The King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity also known as “Mawhiba” said that the students representing the kingdom bagged two second-place awards, six third-place awards, and ten fourth-place awards in various scientific competitions.

The Regeneron ISEF is a program of the Society for Science and is being held for over 70 years. It is considered the world’s largest global science and engineering competition for 9th to 12th-grade students.

Mawhiba Secretary General Dr. Amal Al Hazza said that these accomplishments are a direct result of Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education’s productive collaboration and strategic relationship, which has allowed Saudi students to flourish and represent their homeland abroad.

Dr. Al Hazza said that winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF 2024 is the result of teamwork and reinforces the commitment to realising the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance human skills and innovation to develop a vibrant society and a thriving economy.