WATCH: Saudi TV mocks Joe Biden, Kamala Harris with parody sketch

A Saudi Arabia-based television show has mocked U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a parody skit set in the backdrop of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

A viral clip from the show ‘Studio 22’ aired recently on MBC sees a parody skit set on President Biden and Kamala Harris portraying the stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The viral clip sees Khaled Al-Faraj as Biden – a confused old man who sleeps on the podium while another male actor portrayed Kamala Harris in drag.

The skit began with both the politicians walking up in front of the podium as camera flashes are heard in the backdrop against the U.S. flags. Biden pointed to the press members off-screen and walked away when attentive Kamala dragged him back to the stage.

Ahead in the skit, the leader can be seen being confused at multiple points, once between Spain and Africa, while he forgot the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the clip as well. As Kamala tried to rectify the mistakes and prompted him with correct words, President went ahead and called her ‘first lady‘.

Joe Biden imitator later dozes off at the podium and was helplessly dragged by Kamala off the stage shouting “Thank you all. Hallelujah! Clap for the president.”

Even though the political skits are nothing new for American television and can often be seen in popular ‘Saturday Night Live’ and similar sarcasm filled late-night talk shows, many were surprised or rather shocked to see a state-owned television of Saudi Arabia airing such a parody skit when the relations between two kingdoms are at an all-time low.

