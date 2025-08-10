Saudi woman donates 80% of her liver to co-wife

TAIF: In a remarkable act of compassion, a Saudi woman in Taif donated 80% of her liver to her husband’s second wife, ending the latter’s long struggle with kidney failure.

According to the Saudi Gazette, Noura Salem Al-Shammari, the first wife of Majed Baldah Al-Roqi, decided to help her co-wife, Taghreed Awadh Al-Saadi, after witnessing her endure years of dialysis. The gesture has been hailed locally as an extraordinary display of selflessness.

Al-Roqi told Okaz newspaper that Taghreed had suffered kidney failure for years and even spent a year in the United States seeking treatment without success. Upon her return to the Kingdom, he planned to donate one of his kidneys to her.

“I entrusted Um Turki [Noura] with our five children in case anything happened to me during surgery,” he said. “But I was astonished when she announced she would donate 80 percent of her liver to Taghreed, purely for the sake of God.”

Read More: Saudi Arabia launches National Kidney Exchange Program

Medical tests confirmed tissue compatibility, and the transplant surgery was successful. “She came like rain to revive a barren desert,” Al-Roqi said, praising his first wife’s life-saving gift.