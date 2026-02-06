Saudia’s national carrier brand value doubled to $1.1 Billion after rebrand

Saudi Arabia’s national airline, Saudia, says its brand value has doubled to $1.1bn following a major rebrand launched three years ago, as the Kingdom accelerates expansion of its aviation sector.

Speaking at the Saudi Media Forum, Chief Marketing Officer of the Saudia Group, Khalid Tash said the rebrand was intended to prepare the national airline for a new phase of growth while preserving its national identity and long-standing heritage.

The rebrand coincided with wider changes in Saudi Arabia’s aviation industry, including the launch of Riyadh Air, a new state-backed carrier aimed at expanding the country’s global connectivity.

“Three years ago, we decided to renew Saudia’s visual identity as the airline entered a new phase of development and transformation,” Tash said. “The goal was to evolve without losing who we are.”

Rather than creating an entirely new brand, Saudia drew inspiration from its own history, particularly the 1970s, which Tash described as a golden era marked by creativity, strong service culture and forward-looking design.

“The 1970s were ahead of their time,” he said. “There was a conscious decision to return to our roots while presenting them in a modern way.”

Tash said the rebrand also helped clearly distinguish Saudia’s identity ahead of the launch of Riyadh Air, positioning each carrier with a different brand proposition.

He downplayed concerns about competition with Riyadh Air, describing the emergence of a second national airline as positive for the sector.

Saudia has recorded growth in sales and bookings over the past three years, alongside improvements in revenues and operational performance, he said, noting that the airline has benefited from wider economic growth across Saudi Arabia.

The group tracks brand performance through two indicators: reputation score and brand value. According to Tash, Saudia’s reputation score has improved by about 31 percent over the past three years, reflecting both customer experience and public perception.