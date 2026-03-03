Saudia Arabia extends flight suspensions amid Middle East tensions

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia has confirmed that flights to and from several regional and international destinations remain suspended due to ongoing regional developments.

In a statement issued on 2 March, the airline said services to Amman, Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar will remain cancelled until 4 March at 23:59 GMT.

Saudia Arabia said affected passengers are being contacted directly and advised all travellers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

The airline emphasised that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority, adding that further updates would be provided as the situation develops.

Earlier, the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was hit ​by two drones resulting in a limited fire ‌and some material damage, the kingdom’s defence ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday, citing an initial assessment.

The ​drone attack came amid ongoing Iranian missile ​and drone strikes on Gulf states that host ⁠U.S. bases, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran ​on Saturday.

A loud blast was heard and flames were seen at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early on ​Tuesday morning, three people familiar with the matter said, ​with one person saying the fire was minor.

Black smoke was seen ‌rising ⁠over Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions.