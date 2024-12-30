web analytics
Saudia celebrates Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup win with Exclusive In-Flight Surprises

By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, celebrated Saudi Arabia’s historic victory in securing the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup with a series of unique in-flight experiences across over 30 flights, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for guests onboard.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Saudia captains took to the skies to personally share the groundbreaking news with guests, delivering the exciting announcement live from the cockpit and ensuring a truly memorable and emotional moment.

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, select flights featured vibrant green lighting, reflecting the colors of the Saudi flag, while in-flight entertainment displayed the flag alongside a stirring rendition of the iconic song “Fouq Ham Al-Sohib” by the legendary Saudi artist Mohammed Abdu, evoking national pride and unity. As part of the festivities, guests, in some of the flights, received specially designed boarding passes, stickers, and mini-Saudi flags, serving as lasting mementos of the momentous occasion.

Additionally, on a special Saudia flight from Jeddah to Dubai, guests were treated to an exclusive reward of a 34% bonus in miles, further enriching the celebration and offering a special gesture of appreciation for being part of this historic milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

