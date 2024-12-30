Saudia celebrates Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup win with Exclusive In-Flight Surprises

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, celebrated Saudi Arabia’s historic victory in securing the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup with a series of unique in-flight experiences across over 30 flights, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for guests onboard.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Saudia captains took to the skies to personally share the groundbreaking news with guests, delivering the exciting announcement live from the cockpit and ensuring a truly memorable and emotional moment.

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, select flights featured vibrant green lighting, reflecting the colors of the Saudi flag, while in-flight entertainment displayed the flag alongside a stirring rendition of the iconic song “Fouq Ham Al-Sohib” by the legendary Saudi artist Mohammed Abdu, evoking national pride and unity. As part of the festivities, guests, in some of the flights, received specially designed boarding passes, stickers, and mini-Saudi flags, serving as lasting mementos of the momentous occasion.

Additionally, on a special Saudia flight from Jeddah to Dubai, guests were treated to an exclusive reward of a 34% bonus in miles, further enriching the celebration and offering a special gesture of appreciation for being part of this historic milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.