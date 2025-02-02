Saudia Concludes 2024 with Expanded Global Operations Continuing to Connect Pakistan and the World to the Kingdom.

Achieving a 16% increase in international traffic and an 18% growth in transit guests Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has concluded 2024 with remarkable growth in its international operations, as highlighted in its latest performance report.

The airline transported 20 million international guests on scheduled and additional flights, representing a 16% increase compared to 2023. Transit guest numbers also surpassed 9.3 million, an impressive annual growth of 18%.

This impressive growth not only reflects Saudia’s commitment to connecting the world to the Kingdom but also highlights its crucial role in enhancing bilateral relations with countries like Pakistan. With a significant number of Pakistani passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Umrah, and other purposes, Saudia’s expansion further strengthens connectivity between the two nations.

The airline’s performance supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by promoting tourism, religious travel, and economic collaboration with Pakistan, ultimately benefiting both countries’ shared interests.

In total, Saudia carried 35 million guests throughout 2024, reflecting a 15% year-on-year increase. The airline operated 193,000 scheduled and additional flights, a 10% growth compared to the previous year.

Additionally, Saudia achieved an 8.5% increase in flight hours, totaling over 581,000 hours, while maintaining an on-time performance rate of 89.1%, a 2.7% improvement. Guest satisfaction also saw a notable rise, with the Net Promoter Score (NPS) reaching 32.7, a 4.5% increase, indicating enhanced satisfaction and an improved likelihood of recommending Saudia to others.

His Excellency Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “Operating in the competitive aviation industry demands a constantly evolving strategy. Saudia is committed to achieving sustainable operational excellence while adhering to the highest international standards.

This remarkable growth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Saudia’s employees and the strategic optimization of our aircraft fleet to deliver exceptional service. We have also made significant strides in enhancing our services and enriching the overall guest experience.”

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, Saudia reported a significant increase in guest engagement with modern technologies, with Pakistani travellers being among the most active users. Usage of the Saudia app rose by 40%, while the Government Digital Wallet (GovClick) contributed to a staggering 324% growth in digital service adoption.

Looking ahead, Saudia plans to expand its fleet by 118 new aircraft, boosting capacity and extending its global network. This will enhance connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, offering more flight options and supporting growing travel demand.