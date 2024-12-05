Saudia Receives ‘Best Airline Cabin Crew’ at Business Traveler U.S. Awards 2024

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Editorial Award for ‘Best Airline Cabin Crew’ at the Business Traveler U.S. Awards 2024, held in Miami, USA.

This is the first time this award is being given, making the recognition even more significant. It highlights the exceptional hospitality and service delivered by our dedicated cabin crew, placing Saudia ahead of the industry in terms of cabin service excellence.

Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “This award is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of our cabin crew in delivering world-class service. Saudia’s cabin crew exemplify the essence of Saudi hospitality and culture, embodying the warmth, generosity, and respect that are ingrained to the Kingdom. And this award does not only highlight our commitment to excellence but also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as we continue to bring the world to the Kingdom.”

The Business Traveler U.S. Awards recognize industry excellence, determined by a combination of editorial insights, industry benchmarks, and reader input. It is widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in airlines, hotels, travel destinations, and related innovations.

Saudia is dedicated to continuous innovation and service enhancement, aiming to double its fleet of 144 aircraft to connect the Kingdom with over 100 global destinations. The national flag carrier offers exceptional air services, blending warm Saudi hospitality with diverse, multilingual in-flight entertainment to suit all guest preferences.