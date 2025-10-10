Savannah Bananas 2026 schedule: How to watch and buy tickets

The Savannah Bananas 2025 trip became a huge success as people jammed into MLB and football stadiums around the US to watch the baseball spectacular featuring guest stars and lifelong fun.

Considering Savannah 2025, this is the perfect time to find out where they’re going to play in 2026. In case you are looking for tickets via their lottery system, which is soon. For that, the first step is to determine where they are taking place.

In order to find out their schedule and where they are moving. The entire selection show is expected to air on Thursday, with its schedule disclosed. Let’s get started with all the information necessary to know:

Read More: 2K Games releases first patch notes for NBA 2K26

So how can you find out their schedule and where they’re going? There’s a whole “selection show” that will air on Thursday, with their schedule released. Let’s dive in with all the information you need to know:

Watch Savannah Bananas 2026

There will certainly be a live stream on YouTube, but the stream will also air on ESPN2, Disney+ and on ESPN’s app.

Expert MLB daily picks: Unique MLB betting insights only at USA TODAY

Savannah Bananas Schedule Time

The timing of the Savannah would be on Thursday, October 9, from 6:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m.

Savannah Bananas Lottery Info

The lottery list is likely to open right after the show ends, as the Bananas noted. You can search for additional information on their social media platforms and their site. For further details, they will be closed on October 31, 2025.

However, it is pertinent to note that the ticket selection process is random; therefore, keep your fingers crossed!