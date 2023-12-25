India cricketer trolls himself while discussing KL Rahul’s selection

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel trolled himself while sharing his views about India wicketkeeper KL Rahul ahead of the two-match Test series against hosts South Africa.

Parthiv Patel, known for his outspoken views on India’s cricketing affairs, emphasized the importance of a specialist wicketkeeper in the Test format on the social media application X.

According to him, India should pick someone who is a regular wicketkeeper in the First-Class tournament or Ranji Trophy.

india’s test match wicketkeeper should be someone who is keeping regularly in ranji trophy or first class cricket….#imho #INDvSA #IndianCricket — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2023

His statement went viral on the micro-blogging platform and received criticism.

A X user highlighted Parthiv Patel’s struggles with wicketkeeping during India’s tour of South Africa in 2018 by commenting, “Achaa but regular keeper aapke jese ho toh ? (what if the regular wicketkeeper is like you.)”

Achaa 🤔🤔 but regular keeper aapke jese ho toh ??? pic.twitter.com/eLgNI085rv — 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙪 ✨ (@KLfied_) December 24, 2023

The former cricketer hilariously responded by saying, “To wo drop ho jata hai…(he gets dropped from the team)” he wrote.

to wo drop ho jata hai…☺️☺️ https://t.co/WFNnRNARzX — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Parthiv Patel replaced the injured Wriddhiman Saha during the second Test of India’s tour of South Africa that year. He was harshly criticized for dropping Dean Elgar’s catch.

There has been debate on the need for specialist wicketkeepers in Test cricket for a while. A wicketkeeper plays a key role in the fielding department and the team’s overall performance.

KL Rahul has proved himself a valuable batter but fans are interested to see how he performs as a wicketkeeper batter.

