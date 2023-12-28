25.9 C
Watch: Rohit Sharma clean bowled by a Kagiso Rabada beauty

A video of India captain Rohit Sharma getting clean bowled by South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada for a duck in the first Test at Centurion’s Supersport Park is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Kagiso Rabada testing Rohit Sharma by pitching the ball just outside off stump. The cherry straightened away late to beat the outside edge and crashed into the pole.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma has fallen twice to Kagiso Rabada in the series opener. India captain got caught out off the pacer’s bowling for five in the first innings.

 

Rohit Sharma got brutally trolled for his performance in the ongoing Test series. This is what netizens had to say.

South Africa are in a strong position series opener against India. The left-handed batter Dean Elgar scored an imperious 185, and Marco Jansen’s unbeaten 84 anchored the side 408 in reply to India’s first innings total of 245.

 

The India bowlers were all at sea with Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna, in particular, being taken to the cleaners by the Proteas batters.

Rohit Sharma’s side were in trouble from the start in the second innings with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped by Aiden Markram off the first ball from Kagiso Rabada.

The star pacer provided the breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma. Yashasvi Jaiswal soon fell to Nandre Burger after three overs.

 

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli tried to built a partnership, but the former was clean bowled by Marco Jansen for 26.

