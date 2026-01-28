Short-term savings certificates profit rate update Jan, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) Pakistan, has reduced profit rates on Short-Term Savings Certificates, effective from January 2026.

The certificates, introduced in Pakistan in 2012, are aimed at meeting the short-term investment needs of individuals.

The certificates are available with maturity periods of three months, six months and one year, and can be purchased by both resident Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis.

The minimum deposit required to invest in this category is Rs10,000, with no upper limit.

Revised Profit Rates on ‘Short Term Savings Certificates’

The profit rate on three-month certificates has been lowered to 9.64 percent, down from 10.20 percent. This translates to a return of Rs2,410 on an investment of Rs.100,000, compared with the previous Rs.2,580.

For six-month maturity certificates, the profit rate has been set to 9.58 percent from 10.36 percent, offering a return of Rs.4,790 down from Rs.5,180.

However, the profit on one-year maturity has been fixed at 9.58 percent or Rs.9,580 compared to previous 10.68 percent or Rs.10,680.

The revised rates will remain in force until the next review.

Tax Deduction Rate

As per the policy, investors listed on Active Taxpayer List will pay 15 percent in the wake of withholding tax on the total profit.

Non-filers face a higher withholding tax rate of 30 percent, regardless of the investment amount or date of purchase.