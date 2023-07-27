‘Saw X’ poster released, release date announced

The release date of the tenth movie in the horror film franchise ‘Saw‘ titled ‘Saw X‘ was announced in its poster.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The poster of ‘Saw X’ was released on their social media accounts. It showed showed a man, apparently screaming in pain, with a device of his face and eyes.

‘Saw X‘ will release on September 29, 2023.

Welcome back to the game. #SawX – only in theaters September 29. pic.twitter.com/3Hd8mZUU6s — Saw (@Saw) July 26, 2023

The story in ‘Saw X‘ is set between the first and second films. John Kramer (Tobin Bell), aka the Jigsaw killer, going on a murder sptree after knowing that an experimental medical procedure is a hoax.

I know you missed me. #SawX is in theaters September 29. pic.twitter.com/WDZtibkeCB — Saw (@Saw) July 27, 2023

Like all other ‘Saw‘ films, the villains will face devious, deranged, and ingenious traps for doing him wrong.

Kevin Greutert has directed the ‘Saw 10‘, co-written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. It is co-produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

The ‘Saw’ franchise began in 2004. It was followed by ‘Saw II‘ (2005), ‘Saw III‘ (2006), ‘Saw IV‘ (2007), ‘Saw V‘ (2008), ‘Saw VI‘ (2009), ‘Saw 3D‘ (2010), ‘Jigsaw‘ (2017) and ‘Spiral‘ (2021).

With earnings of over $1 billion, it is one of the highest-grossing horror movie franchises of all time.