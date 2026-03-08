India's Sayali Satghare claims four wickets on Test debut against Australia

Mumbai pace-bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare made an impressive start to her Test career, taking four wickets on debut during the one-off pink-ball match between India women’s national cricket team and Australia women’s national cricket team at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Sayali Satghare struck early in Australia’s innings, needing just seven deliveries to make her first breakthrough. She dismissed Georgia Voll with a sharp inswinger that pitched outside off stump before swinging back to hit leg stump.

The 24-year-old quickly added another key wicket, removing Australia captain Alyssa Healy in the 20th over. She went on to claim two more wickets on the second day of the match.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sayali Satghare’s figures rank as the sixth-best bowling return by an Indian bowler against Australia in women’s Tests, and the third-best by an Indian in Australia.

During the post-Day 2 press conference, Sayali Satghare opened up about her feelings on making her debut at the WACA Ground, stating: “It’s been great and I think the first couple of days for me have not sunk in yet. I guess I’ll take some time to realize what has happened.”

Earlier, India struggled with the bat and were dismissed for 198 in their first innings. Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 52 runs, while Australia’s Annabel Sutherland took four wickets.

In reply, Australia posted 323 in their innings to take the lead in the match.