SBCA issues show-cause notices to officials over illegal constructions

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has launched a major crackdown against illegal constructions in Karachi’s South District, issuing show-cause notices to more than 60 officers and officials for failing to stop unauthorized building activity.

The action follows findings of an SBCA vigilance report, which identified illegal constructions at 38 locations across the district. Based on the report, a formal inquiry has been initiated, targeting deputy directors, assistant directors, building inspectors, engineers and architects.

According to SBCA officials, the illegal constructions were carried out in areas including Lyari, Saddar, Clifton, Civil Lines, Garden West Quarters, Gulshan-e-Faisal, Aram Bagh Quarters, Hangoraabad, Bahar Colony and Nawaabad. Authorities said these areas witnessed widespread violations under the watch of officials posted in the South District.

Sources said 12 deputy directors, 19 assistant directors and 29 building inspectors have been served show-cause notices. They have been asked to submit written explanations within seven days. Failure to respond could lead to suspension or dismissal. The officials were posted in the district during the period when the illegal constructions took place.

The SBCA has declared all 38 illegally built structures a serious threat to public safety. Officials said many of the constructions were carried out using fake building plans, included ground-plus multi-storey buildings, unauthorized shops and residential, commercial or mixed-use structures occupied without completion certificates or safety clearance.

Sources added that these illegal constructions lack fire safety arrangements, approved structural designs, proper parking facilities and emergency access routes, increasing the risk to residents.

SBCA Director General said action would be taken without discrimination and that accountability would be ensured at all levels. The authority has also admitted failure to curb illegal constructions in the district and has begun departmental proceedings to prevent similar violations in the future.