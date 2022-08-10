SBCA directs to vacate all dilapidated buildings in Karachi

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Wednesday directed to vacate all the dilapidated building in the metropolitan, ARY News reported.

According to details the dilapidated building committee of the SBCA visited old city areas and inspected dilapidated buildings in the area on Chairman SBCA’s orders.

The committee, after the inspection, issued an advisory to vacate the dilapidated building as soon as possible. Residing in the old buildings can be dangerous as they are in not a good state, the committee stated.

The SBCA has ordered to vacated four building as soon as possible.

Earlier in June, the SBCA announced to conduct a quality and safety survey of all departmental stores after a fire broke out in a prominent store on Jail Square Karachi.

All Directors and Regional Directors were informed about the decision by the SBCA. Officials were ordered to take action against all stores using underground parking spaces as storage. Director-General SBCA ordered to crack down on buildings built illegally and without safety measures.

