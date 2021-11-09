SBCA fails to raze six-storey tilted building in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has failed to demolish a six-storey tilted residential building in Lyari, ARY News reported.

The building was sealed by the SBCA as it was declared dangerous for residence. The residents of the tilted building stormed the premises by breaking the lock as the administration failed to provide them alternate place for living.

The building which has tilted towards one side has become a symbol of fear for the people living, while the Sindh Building Control Authority’s operation to raze the structure has been delayed.

The affected families are demanding from the Sindh government to provide them alternate residence or the amount equivalent to their houses.

Earlier in June this year, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials had sealed a five-storey residential structure located in Allah Wala Town area of Karachi’s Korangi after it tilted to one side.

The officials reached the spot and sealed it after a preliminary inspection. The team was of the view that a complete inspection would be carried out after which it would be decided whether the building was fit for living or not.

