SBCA halts demolition of Makkah Tower upon resistance

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team on Thursday halted demolition operation at Makkah Tower near Karachi’s Preedy Street upon the resistance of the residents.

The team reached to raze the structure on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier this week. As the SBCA team started to demolish few parts of the building, the residents of the building came out of their houses and started raising slogans.

The team faced resistance from the residents, which lead to the postponement of the operation.

It is to be noted that the case of illegal constructions in the city was heard in the Sindh High Court. During the hearing, the court expressed anger over the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Justice Zafar Rajput had remarked that the performance of SBCA is zero, decisions are given but no action is being taken.

Justice Rajput asked the DG SCBA that how these buildings are being built? When the buildings are built, the officers are asleep. Tell me, what action has been taken against the responsible officers?

Expressing anger, the SHC judge had remarked, “What! were you sleeping before?” You are standing here but your officers are not taking any action.

The SHC, while ordering action against the four-storey portion of Makkah Tower, said that whatever is illegal should be demolished and a report should be submitted within a month.

The court sought the names of the officers who gave permission for the construction of the building and directed the DG SBCA to state the names of the officers alive or dead, present service or retired, ensure the action within a week.

