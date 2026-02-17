SBCA introduces key building regulation amendments

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has introduced key amendments to the Building and Town Planning Regulations 2022 aimed at strengthening fire safety standards and building compliance across Sindh, ARY News reported.

SBCA said the revisions were made following the Gul Plaza tragedy, with the objective of improving emergency access, safety infrastructure and oversight mechanisms. The new amendments have taken effect immediately.

Under the revised Building and Town Planning Regulations 2022 rules, builders will be required to allocate an additional 16 percent space in each project for motorcycles and vehicles. Separate provisions must also be made for motorcycle parking and public and visitor parking, beyond overall parking allocations, to ensure unobstructed access for emergency and rescue services.

Licensing procedures have also been centralized. All new and renewal licences across Sindh will now be issued exclusively through SBCA headquarters.

The amendments mandate fire-fighting infrastructure for public projects, industrial buildings and welfare plots, including the planning and installation of dedicated underground and overhead water tanks.

Water storage for firefighting must be permanently incorporated into building designs, and fire safety mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) drawings must be submitted to SBCA before final construction approval.

For commercial and industrial buildings, no-objection certificates (NOCs) from civil defence and fire departments have been made compulsory. Completion plans will not be approved without these clearances.

Retail and commercial properties must also comply with stricter internal fire safety standards, including at least one fire extinguisher per shop and one extinguisher for every 400 square feet in departmental stores.

Authorities stated that no commercial or industrial project will receive a completion certificate until all required NOCs from civil defence, fire services or relevant municipal bodies are submitted. The new rules apply not only to future developments but also to all cases already under review.

The SBCA said the amendments are intended to address gaps in fire safety enforcement and building supervision. Additionally, certified mechanical, electrical and plumbing drawings must be submitted and verified before final construction approval for relevant projects.