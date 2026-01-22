SBCA launches fire safety scrutiny of Karachi buildings

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has started fire safety inspections in Karachi after a massive fire at the city’s Gul Plaza shopping mall that left the city in shock, claiming several lives and leaving many untraced.

The SBCA teams inspected fire safety arrangements at 35 residential and commercial buildings of the city.

The building control authority testing functionality of firefighting and emergency systems during inspections, Director General SBCA has said. “Concerned buildings will be issued notices for reform if the flaws found in fire safety,” DG SBCA Muzammil Hussain Phulpoto said.

He said the buildings will be sealed in case of the non-compliance of the building authority’s instructions for firefighting equipment and proper fire safety measures.

The SBCA boosting safeguards for the life and property of citizens, building official said. “Inspections will be continued to ensure fire safety and emergency preparations”.

The SBCA has issued fire safety notices to 266 buildings in the KMC survey and other key premises.