SBCA razes illegal structures in overnight Karachi operation

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demolition team carried out a late-night operation and razed illegal constructions in a residential society located in Karachi’s district east, ARY News reported.

Illegal structures in Admin Society were demolished during the operation conducted by SBCA’s demolition unit.

Earlier in the day, armed men had attacked SBCA staff who had arrived to demolish the same structures, leaving four officers injured.

Police officials stated that the operation targeted the building’s illegally constructed additional floors. Pillars, roofs and walls were demolished, while construction steel was also seized.

A heavy contingent of police remained deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The SBCA Director General said that the four officers injured in the daytime attack are currently under treatment at the hospital.

The officials sustained head injuries, and their CT scans are being conducted. A formal case will be registered against the attackers based on the officers’ statements. The DG further added that strict legal action will be taken against all those involved in assaulting the SBCA team.

In a separate incident in Sector 48-B, Zaman Town area of Korangi, an operation jointly conducted by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Anti-Encroachment Force, and police came under attack from an angry crowd.

The team was demolishing illegal structures when enraged residents attacked them and tore the uniform of one police officer.

The administration called in an additional police contingent to restore order. The KDA later suspended the operation due to the volatile situation.

A third incident took place on M.A. Jinnah Road, where an Anti-Encroachment team arrived to conduct an operation. Unknown attackers set fire to an official truck carrying seized goods, completely destroying both the vehicle and the goods.