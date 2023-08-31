SBCA suspends seven officers over corruption charges

KARACHI: The Director General (DG) of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) suspended seven officers in a move to help curb the corruption within the body, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The DG SBCA issued an official notification and suspended seven officers and employees for allegedly being involved in corruption charges.

Among those suspended are Assistant Directors, Senior Building Inspectors, and Inspectors, who have been placed under investigation.

The notification states that Assistant Director Rashid A Narejo and Riaz Hussain are the prominent names among the suspects, while, Aasif Sheikh, Abdul Sami Sheikh, and Shahryar Maqsood have also among the suspended officers.

Furthermore, Building Inspector, Kamran Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob are included among those who are currently suspended from their duties.

This move comes as part of an ongoing effort to combat corruption within the SBCA and ensure transparency and accountability in its operations.