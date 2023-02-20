SBP amendment bill rejected by Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday rejected the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2023, ARY News reported.

The motion of the bill was presented by Zeeshan Khanzada and Faisal Rehman.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2023 has been rejected in the ongoing session of the Senate.

The amendment bill proposed to shift the head office of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from Karachi to Islamabad.

The bill was opposed by the government, after which the chairman Senate rejected the motion of the bill.

Earlier, the government suffered a defeat in the Senate where a bill seeking to enhance loan disbursement in smaller provinces was passed by the house amidst the government’s opposition on technical grounds.

The motion seeking to take State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill for consideration at once was adopted by a majority vote of 26-20 while two members abstained.

