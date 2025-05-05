SBP to announce monetary policy for next two months today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting has been scheduled for Monday (today) to decide the monetary policy for the next two months.

The central bank could announce a possible reduction in the interest rate by 50 to 100 basis points.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP will meet today to decide about the Monetary Policy, as analysts expect 50 to 100 basis points cut in the interest rate.

The bank’s current interest rate has been 12 percent, and it has slashed the policy rate by 10 percent this year. The inflation has increased in April by 0.3 percent.

The MPC will review overall financial and fiscal situation, major economic indicators, while its decision would be announced by the central bank through the Monetary Policy Statement.

The State Bank in a statement said that the current account remains 1.2 billion dollars in surplus upto March.

The current account was in 1.8 billion dollars deficit in seven months during previous financial year.

Pakistan received record 4.1 billion US$ in remittances in Marcy 2025, according to the state bank.

Economic experts have stated that the central bank has a space to lower the interest rate by an additional 200 basis points by December 2025, which raises the likelihood of a rate cut in the MPC meeting today.