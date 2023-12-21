SBP announces bank holiday on Monday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced a bank holiday on Monday (December 25) on account of Quaid-i-Azam Day and Christmas.

The announcement was made by the central bank from its official X account.

The nation would celebrate the 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, next week.

Last week, the caretaker rfederal government announced that its employees belonging to the Christian community would get their salaries and pensions on December 20, five days before Christmas.

Christmas preparations have gained momentum in the twin cities. Homes and churches adorn themselves with Christmas trees, flags, twinkling lights, and radiant electric lamps.