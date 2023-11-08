SBP announces closure of banks in some areas

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced closure of bank branches on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Lahore Division and certain other districts of Punjab severely hit by smog.

All banks and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) shall keep their branches closed in Lahore Division (viz. Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts) and Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal districts on November 10, said a statement issued by the central bank.

The decision has been taken pursuant to the Punjab government’s Notification dated November 08, 2023 in the regard, it added.

The Punjab government has declared an “environmental and health emergency” in Lahore and two other divisions for four days, Nov 9 to 12, to mitigate the impact of smog and according to the notification all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums, schools, and offices (both public and private) shall remain closed for four days in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad divisions while there shall be limited movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport.

Section 144 imposed

To control smog, the Punjab government has imposed Section-144 and health emergencies in the Lahore division.

The decision was taken after the air quality in the provincial capital and surrounding areas had worsened in the last few days.

According to the notification, Section 144 was imposed in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts.

“Educational institutions, government and private offices, cinemas, parks and restaurants would remain closed during environmental and health emergencies while markets would remain shut on Saturday,” the notification stated.

However, marriage halls, bakeries, pharmacies, public transport and construction activities would not be halted.

“People should wear masks in general, while children and the elderly should make sure that they wear it,” CM Naqvi said Tuesday in a presser, noting that they were not shutting down factories and public transport.