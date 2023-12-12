SBP holds interest rate at 22pc

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 22 percent, ARY News reported, citing a statement by central bank.

1/4 The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent in its meeting today. See https://t.co/hmLGPgsZq3#SBPMonetaryPolicy pic.twitter.com/GLMsRZbEXM — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 12, 2023

The announcement came after a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today.

“MPC noted that Nov-23 inflation was higher than expected mainly due to gas price hike. While it may have implications for near-term inflation outlook, there are some offsetting developments that include recent decrease in international oil prices & better agriculture output,” the SBP statement noted.

The MPC said that This decision also takes into account the elevated level of core inflation which is moderating at a gtadual pace.

MPC assessed that real interest rate is positive on 12-month forward-looking basis and headline inflation is expected to decline significantly in the second half of FY24.