SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected over Rs 2,538 billion into the market on Friday through reverse repo purchases and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO). This move was part of the central bank’s efforts to manage liquidity and stabilize the financial market.

During the Open Market Operation, the SBP conducted Reverse Repo Purchases for 7-day and 28-day tenors on February 07, 2025, accepting a total of Rs 2,038.35 billion from 26 bids. For the 7-day tenor, the bank received 20 bids amounting to Rs 1,151.25 billion, with rates of return ranging between 12.03% and 12.10%. Additionally, 8 bids for the 28-day tenor totaled Rs 936 billion, with rates between 12.05% and 12.08%. The SBP accepted 18 bids for the 7-day tenor, amounting to Rs 1,147.35 billion at a 12.05% rate of return, and all 8 bids for the 28-day tenor at the same rate.

In a parallel Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO, the SBP injected approximately Rs 455 billion into the market. The bank received 4 bids for the 7-day tenor, totaling Rs 394.95 billion, with rates ranging from 12.08% to 12.10%, and 2 bids for the 28-day tenor, offering Rs 60 billion at a 12.08% rate of return. The SBP accepted the entire amount of Rs 454.95 billion from all bids for both tenors at a 12.08% rate of return. These measures reflect the central bank’s proactive approach to maintaining financial stability and supporting economic growth.