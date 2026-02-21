SBP injects Rs 1.6 trillion to support market liquidity

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 1,603.6 billion on Friday through Reverse Repo Purchases and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14-day tenors on February 20, 2026, and injected Rs 1,393.1 billion against 11 bids while other Rs 210.5 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

The central bank, for the Reverse Repo Purchase of 14-day tenor, received 7 bids cumulatively offering Rs 1,505.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.51 to 10.54%. The SBP accepted Rs 1,300 billion against 7 quotes at 10.51% rate of return. The total amount offered at 10.51% was Rs 481 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 275.5 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Moreover, the SBP also received 4 bids for the 7-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs 93.1 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.53% to 10.54%. The SBP accepted all the 4 quotes with the entire amount at 10.53% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14-day tenors.

The central bank received 3 quotes for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 150 billion at rate of return ranging between 10.54 to 10.55%. SBP accepted the entire amount at 10.54% rate of return.

The central bank also received two bids for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 60.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.54% to 10.55%. SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at 10.54% rate of return.