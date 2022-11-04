Friday, November 4, 2022
SBP reserves rise $1.4bn to $8.9bn

KARACHI: The Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $1.47 billion during the week ended on October 28, 2022, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.91 billion, up $1.47 million compared to $7.1bn on October 28.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.68 billion.

Net reserves held by banks stood at $5.77 billion.

“During the week ended on 28-Oct-2022, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 1,473 million to US$ 8,912.9 million. This increase is attributed to the receipt of US$ 1,500 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB),” said the SBP.

The SBP received $1.5 billion from ADB on October 26, 2022 as disbursement of loan for the government of Pakistan.

