SBP to announce first monetary policy of 2025 today

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to unveil the first monetary policy of 2025 today (Monday), ARY News reported.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, will meet today to assess the monetary policy. Analysts predict a possible 1% reduction in the interest rate, citing a recent decline in inflation.

It is to be noted that the SBP has slashed the policy rate by 9 per cent in the last seven monetary policy announcements.

The interest rate in Pakistan is currently fixed at 13 per cent.

The announcement for the new policy rate will be made by the SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed in a press conference after the MPC meeting.

Monetary policy plays a crucial role in tackling inflation and stabilizing the economy. Strategies like adjusting interest rates help regulate money supply and demand, curbing inflationary pressures.

If implemented effectively, these measures could bring down inflation, restore economic confidence, strengthen purchasing power, and foster a stable environment for sustainable growth and development.