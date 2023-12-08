17.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec 12

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Tuesday, December 12.

The central bank, in a statement issued on Friday, announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on December 12 at Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy.

Later on the monetary policy statement will be issued by the central bank as well, it added.

The MPC, in its previous meeting on October 30, cautiously decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 % owing to volatility in the global market and emphasized continuing with the tight monetary policy stance to bring inflation down.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.