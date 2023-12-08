SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec 12

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Tuesday, December 12.

The central bank, in a statement issued on Friday, announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on December 12 at Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy.

Later on the monetary policy statement will be issued by the central bank as well, it added.

The MPC, in its previous meeting on October 30, cautiously decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 % owing to volatility in the global market and emphasized continuing with the tight monetary policy stance to bring inflation down.